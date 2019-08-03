CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 'Tis the season... for high humidity and daily thunderstorm chances.
No major changes to the forecast expected throughout the weekend with storm coverage remaining around 40% with high humidity and temps in the upper 80s. We'll be in this pattern of daily scattered thunderstorms through early week.
By late week storm coverage returns to near 20% with highs back up around 90°. By that point dew point temperatures may come down from the upper 60s to the mid 60s, not much of a huge difference but at least heading in the right direction.
The Tropics remain quiet for now.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
