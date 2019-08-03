Ambulance stolen in Gastonia, suspect arrested after police pursuit

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after they were involved in a pursuit when an ambulance was stolen in Gastonia Friday night.
According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were involved in a pursuit with a Dallas Rescue ambulance stolen from Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Dallas Police assisted.
Gaston County Communications says the call came in around 8:30 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody without injury or incident in the Cherryville area.
Officials say there were no EMTs on the ambulance at the time it was taken. Gaston County Police were able to recover the ambulance with nothing stolen and no damage noted.
The ambulance is currently back in service.
Police say the suspect’s name is not being released at this point in time due to an ongoing investigation.
Gaston County Police Department is the investigating agency.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
