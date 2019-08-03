SUPER humid! Possible t-storms this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Air Quality Warning for York, Chester and Lancaster County in SC.
Remember that break from the humidity we had last week? It seems like forever ago, right? The stickies are back in full force – and will be all weekend. There is a 30-40% chance for thunderstorms both today and Sunday. Not everyone will see rain but the places that do, will likely get a lot of it! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all weekend.
Monday still brings the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The rest of the week will be a little hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, the humidity will back off just a tad. It won’t be back to the levels we enjoyed last week but you might notice a tiny difference. The thunderstorm chance will go back to 20% from Tuesday on.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
