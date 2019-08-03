Person struck by car, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was struck by a car and killed in north Charlotte late Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on University City Blvd.
Police say a male pedestrian was struck and killed by the vehicle. Police did not say how old the male was.
University City Blvd is currently shut down between Mallard Creek Church Road and John Kirk Drive.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
