Man shot, killed in domestic incident in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.
According to Chesterfield County Sheriff James (JD) Dixon, deputies were dispatched to an active domestic call on Highway 9 in the Pageland area just after 5 p.m.
Deputies say the domestic incident ended in a fatal shooting.
The man who was killed was identified as 48-year-old James Daniel Myers Jr.
There is one person in custody. Deputies have not released that person’s name.
The investigation is very active and ongoing at this time, deputies say.
No further information was released.
