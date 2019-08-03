Horry County Police searching for missing man believed to be at risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man officials believe to be at risk.
According to a news release, 59-year-old William “Bill” Benning was last seen Friday, August 2 on Weyburn Street near Myrtle Beach.
Officials say he was driving a 2011 Kia Forte with S.C. tag KQF-613.
Authorities say Benning suffers from a severe medical condition that requires regular medication and treatment, which is why he is considered at risk.
Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.