Fatal shooting at Northwoods Mall theater parking lot; 2nd gunshot victim found at gas station

Fatal shooting at Northwoods Mall theater parking lot; 2nd gunshot victim found at gas station
Police officers at the Northwoods Mall theater Friday night after a reported shooting. Source - Live 5 News
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 2, 2019 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 12:09 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one person is dead following a shooting at the parking lot of the Northwoods Mall theater Friday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say at 9:48 p.m. officers responded to the front parking lot area of 2181 Northwoods Blvd. at the Northwoods Stadium Cinema for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim lying in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries,” NCPD officials said.

Shortly after, officers located a vehicle that had apparent damage from gunshots and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the Exxon gas station on 2330 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

“This individual was transported to the hospital for treatment,” NCPD officials said. “At this time, officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and limited information is available.”

According to witnesses, investigators have closed a portion of the Exxon gas station with crime scene tape.

NCPD officials say officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Picture provided
Picture provided
Northwoods Mall theater shooting

North Charleston police are investigating a fatal shooting at the parking lot of the Northwoods Mall theather. Paola Tristan Arruda - Live 5 News is at the scene. LATEST >>> https://www.live5news.com/2019/08/03/emergency-officials-police-responding-reported-shooting-area-northwoods-mall-theater/

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, August 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.