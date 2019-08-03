Fatal shooting at Northwoods Mall theater parking lot; 2nd gunshot victim found at gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one person is dead following a shooting at the parking lot of the Northwoods Mall theater Friday night.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say at 9:48 p.m. officers responded to the front parking lot area of 2181 Northwoods Blvd. at the Northwoods Stadium Cinema for a shooting.
When officers arrived they found the victim lying in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
“The victim succumbed to his injuries,” NCPD officials said.
Shortly after, officers located a vehicle that had apparent damage from gunshots and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the Exxon gas station on 2330 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
“This individual was transported to the hospital for treatment,” NCPD officials said. “At this time, officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and limited information is available.”
According to witnesses, investigators have closed a portion of the Exxon gas station with crime scene tape.
NCPD officials say officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.