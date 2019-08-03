Deputy seriously injured in crash during chase in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A deputy was seriously injured in a crash during a chase in Chesterfield County Friday.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Ruby area of Chesterfield County.
Officials say the deputy was seriously injured in the single-vehicle wreck that happened due to the chase.
The deputy was conscious on scene, and has since been airlifted to a hospital in Columbia.
“Chesterfield County Sheriff James (JD) Dixon asks for prayers for the deputy as well as the department during this time,” a press release read.
The deputy’s name has not been released and no further information was provided about what led up to the chase.
