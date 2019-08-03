Cash reward offered for information about man who robbed Dollar General in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Dollar General in Cheraw Friday.
According to the Cheraw Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at the Dollar General Store on Chesterfield Highway.
Upon arrival, the suspect had already left the store.
Investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence and gather witness statements and determined that the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.
Police described the suspect as a black male, standing 5’5”-5’10’ tall, and weighing around 145-175 pounds, appearing to be 30-40 years old, wearing a blue shirt, a baseball style hat and blue jeans.
The man reportedly came into the store and pretended like he wanted to buy something.
When the cashier opened the register, police say the man used force and intimidation to take money from the register and then fled the scene.
The Cheraw Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
If you have any information about this case contact the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868. You can remain anonymous.
