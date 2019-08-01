Whiteville man accused of selling meth

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is behind bars after allegedly selling methamphetamine in Columbus County.
Keith Allen 51, was charged with selling methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, community complaints led to an investigation into Allen by the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit.
During the investigation, undercover officers bought an unspecified amount of methamphetamine from Allen and on July 30 executed a search warrant at his home on Country Club Road. Allen was temporarily living with a relative at the home, according to officials.
Agents confiscated 58 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms during a search of the home.
Allen was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.
