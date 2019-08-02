3 wanted in alleged assault, robbery in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say three men are wanted in connection to an alleged assault and robbery in Statesville on Monday.
According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to Iredell Memorial Hospital and Davis Regional Medical Center to meet with victims that had reportedly been assaulted earlier Monday morning.
Both victims told police they were at an apartment on Valley Street, visiting with friends when about six unknown males came through the front door, severely assaulting and robbing them.
Both victims were treated and released from the hospital.
Police continued the investigation, finding items at the apartment used in the assault.
Through witness interviews, Investigators identified Darryl Dewane Wilder, 31, Darrell Timothy Wilder, 31, and Brendon Steele, 20, and have obtained warrants on each for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Their whereabouts are unknown. Police say all three suspects are from the Statesville area.
Steele is currently out of jail on a $50,000 secured bond for previous charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon connected to an incident that happened in Oct, 2018. Darryl Wilder and Darrell Wilder have outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
If you have information on any of the suspects, please call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, Statesville Police Department Violent Crime Unit at 704-878-3535 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward.
