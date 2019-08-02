Emergency officials: 5-year-old girl’s leg amputated after run over by lawn mower in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a 5-year-old girl’s leg was amputated after the child was run over by a riding lawn mower in Colleton County Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say emergency crews with Colleton County Fire and Rescue stabilized the child before transferring the patient to a medical facility in Charleston.
Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said the child is currently at the Medical University of South Carolina in stable condition.
According to emergency officials, the girl’s left leg was amputated below the knee.
In addition, the girl’s right leg suffered injuries.
“Further information is limited at this time due to being an on-going investigation,” CCSO officials said.
