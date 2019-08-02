Richmond Co. hospital on lockdown after patient says they opened envelope with white, powdery substance inside

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a hospital in Richmond County was placed on lockdown after a patient said they opened an envelope with a white powdery substance inside.
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond was placed on lockdown after a patient presented to the emergency department claiming to having opened an envelope containing an unknown white powdery substance.
Officials say the patient brought the envelope to the hospital.
As a precautionary measure, the hospital locked down the facility, opened its Command Center and contacted law enforcement.
The hospital is on ambulance diversion and is restricting all visitors.
The Rockingham Police Department, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond County Health Department and Richmond County Emergency Management all responded to the hospital.
Local officials are working with the State to identify the substance before lifting the lockdown.
Officials say the patient who presented to the Emergency Department is in good condition.
