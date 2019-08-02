NC pastor nabbed with $24 million in fake Cartier bracelets, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - A Chapel Hill pastor was arrested Friday in after authorities discovered a cache of more than 3,200 counterfeit bracelets, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.
The case is the largest single seizure since the NC Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force was established in 2004.
Rev. JianGang “Frank” Lan, 34, of Chapel Hill was arrested at his church, Deer Park Community Church, officials said. He is charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark. Lan is being held under $25,000 bond in the Orange County Jail.
The knockoff Cartier bracelets have an estimated retail value of $24.4 million, if they were genuine trademarked jewelry.
Lan is an Associate Pastor at Deer Park Community Church at 108 West Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill, according to the church’s website.
U.S. Homeland Security agents in Louisville, Ky., worked with North Carolina authorities about the counterfeit jewelry, a news release said.
“This is certainly the largest counterfeit seizure we have seen in terms of estimated retail value, and it is a major win for consumers and retailers,” Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said in a news release Friday. “Counterfeiters peddling fakes of an iconic brand such as Cartier are doing damage not only to that company’s brand, but to legitimate merchants, and to consumer trust in brand quality.”
