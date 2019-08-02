Man faces sex crimes charges involving children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing sex crimes charges involving children as the alleged victims, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies charged Troy Michael Stewart, 31, on Thursday with taking indecent liberties with children, first degree sex offense, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Bond was set at $650,000.
Stewart was charged at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office just after 6:00 pm.
No additional details on the case were released. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
