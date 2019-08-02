Man being sought in northeast Charlotte convenience store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being sought in a northeast Charlotte convenience store robbery.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man walked into a 7-Eleven around 2 a.m. July 19, demanded property and threatened the store clerk. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man.
The robber is described as a light-skinned black man around 5′10″ with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a hooded red jacket, white shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
