Man arrested after detectives seize drugs, $100k in stolen items including Knights Armor suit, porcelain bath tub

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after officials seized drugs and several stolen items including a Knights Armor suit and a porcelain bath tub in Union County.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a nearly four-month heroin trafficking investigation culminated early Friday morning at a home on Concord Highway in Monroe.
A joint investigation by Union County deputies and Monroe Police led detectives to the home of 47-year-old Marty Shane Cranford, where detectives seized about 70 grams of heroin and seven grams of meth.
During the search, detectives found items, including a Knights Armor suit and other antiques reported stolen from a burglary on Griffith Road earlier in 2019.
Detectives ultimately recovered stolen items with an estimated value of nearly $100,000.
In addition to the Knights Armor suit, other recovered items included numerous paintings, statues, a lamp, surround sound system, marble top bathroom vanity and a porcelain bath tub. The large number of recovered items required a 32 foot enclosed trailer for removal.
Detectives got information about additional items from the Griffith Road burglary possibly being at a home on Mangum Dairy Road.
A follow-up search there resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen items, including statues and antiques.
Detectives believe more stolen goods were sold at a South Carolina flea market but efforts to recover other items continue.
Cranford is in the Union County Jail facing charges in connection with the seized drugs, including Trafficking of Heroin by Possession.
Detectives had previously arrested him for his involvement in the residential burglary after forensically connecting him to the case.
The investigation is ongoing and officials say additional charges are likely.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.