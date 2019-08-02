Man accused of shooting man multiple times during armed robbery in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man who is accused of shooting a man multiple times during an armed robbery in Concord in July.
According to the Concord Police Department, 19-year-old Imajae Rutherford is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Police say the incident happened on July 21 on Ramsgate Drive SW.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. They say he was shot during a robbery.
The man was taken to the hospital.
On Wednesday, officers used information gathered during the investigation and arrested Rutherford.
Rutherford is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.
