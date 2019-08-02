The latest update on weekend heat and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorm activity on Friday has been mercifully less than the damaging storms we had on Thursday.
A few storms are meandering around this evening and it would take a lot of bad luck for any one of them to end up on top of your activity whether you’re heading to Fan Fest uptown or just enjoying happy hour with your family and friends on the back deck.
Storms will remain scattered over the weekend as well, but widespread rain is not anticipated.
In terms of heat, that will remain in check as well with daytime temperatures likely staying below 90 in the short term, but the humidity won’t cut us any slack over the next week. The calmest days of the following week appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday at this point.
Enjoy your weekend and keep it safe!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
