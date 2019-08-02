Domestic violence leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early Friday morning a CMPD officer shot and killed a man on Ernest Russell Court after dispatch received two separate domestic calls for service.
51-year-old Delano Williams was shot and killed as he threatened his wife and sister-in-law with a gun.
His brother-in-law tells WBTV if that officer did not fire a shot when he did, both women could be dead.
Synquette Davis lives across the street and watched the scene unfold.
“He like pushed her inside and told her to be quiet and not too long after you heard a gun shot,” Davis said.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says the couple was in the process of separating but Williams’ brother-in-law says the couple was still living together with their three children.
“From finances, to children in the home, oftentimes you’re solely dependent on that abusive partner,” Safe Alliance Director of Volunteer Relations Tenille Banner said.
Safe Alliance in Charlotte helps victims make a plan to get out safely.
“No matter what race, economic status, gender, anybody can be a victim of it,” Banner said.
CMPD responds to an average of 38,000 domestic violence related calls every year.
“When someone decides they want to leave they feel that loss of control and that’s when it becomes more dangerous and we see harsh weapons and violence,” Banner said.
So far this year there have been 8 domestic-related homicides.
It’s something neighbors say this could have turned into and something Safe Alliance tries to prevent.
“It can be hard to reach out but I want to remind people that’s what we’re here for," Banner said.
If you or someone you know needs help, call
