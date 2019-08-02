Damp, cloudy pattern to last throughout weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a round of heavy rain and storms Thursday evening that dumped 1-3″ of rain over parts of Mecklenburg County alone, we’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with areas of patchy light rain left-over.
It appears today will be generally mostly cloudy, which should limit temps to the mid 80s for the first time in over a week. The forecast high of 85° will be the "coolest" temperature since last Wednesday.
Persistent tropical moisture will keep plenty of clouds overhead throughout the weekend with high humidity leading to daily storm threats. Like the last couple evenings, it's impossible to pinpoint where exactly these storms may stall until they're already on the radar, so just know if you get stuck under one that a heavy amount of rain in a short period of time will be possible. Temps hold in the 80s through this stretch.
We finally break out of this pattern towards the middle part of next week and with that drier conditions with highs back around 90° will return.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
