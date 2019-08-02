CMPD: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte early Friday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Ernest Russell Court.
Police say no officers were injured.
Medic says three people were taken to the hospital from the location to be treated for injuries.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. We will share more as it develops,” CMPD tweeted.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
