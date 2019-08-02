Chesterfield County officials searching for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who was last seen in the area on July 30.
Jody Lee Winfield, 47, is a white female who officials describe as being 5′7″ tall and weighing 215 pounds. Winfield was driving a silver Kia Sportage when she was last seen.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Winfield is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843.623.2101.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.