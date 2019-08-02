Charlotte doctor pleads guilty to sexual battery, must register as sex offender for 30 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients in 2015, pleaded guilty Friday and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.
Court officials say Dr. Mario Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday morning to five counts of sexual battery.
Hernandez was sentenced to 60 days in the Mecklenburg County Jail, but officials say that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation.
Court officials say Hernandez must register as a sex offender for 30 years and surrender his medical license.
In 2015, Dr. Hernandez was arrested after three patients under his care went to police with allegations. Hernandez, who was 58 at the time, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual offense.
The first report was filed on Nov. 25, 2015, when an adult female reported that she went to a medical facility on Arrowood Road for a medical examination. During the examination, the victim told police, Hernandez sexually assaulted her.
The victim reported the incident to police after leaving the facility.
On Nov. 30, and Dec. 4, 2015, a second and third victim, also both adult females, reported that they had also been sexually assaulted at Hernandez’ facility. Later in December, police sources said the fourth and fifth alleged victims came forward.
According to Hernandez’ website, he operated a medical facility for preventative, cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry.
Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit were notified of the incidents and launched an investigation. Information and evidence that was gathered during their investigations led them to sign warrants for Dr. Hernandez’ arrest.
No further information was released pertaning to this case.
