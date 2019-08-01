U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team bringing victory tour to Charlotte in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The World Champion United States Women’s National Soccer Team will bring their victory tour to Charlotte in October.
Officials say one of the final two matches of the five-game U.S. Women’s National Team Victory Tour will bring the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions to the Queen City.
The team will be playing a match against Korea Republic on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Bank of America Stadium at 8 p.m.
The team has not played in Charlotte in 19 years, last visiting in April of 2000 for a match against Iceland in the run-up to the Sydney Olympics.
They did successfully launch their World Cup Qualifying campaign in North Carolina, however, winning their opening three games in the Concacaf Women’s Championship last October in Cary, home of the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champion North Carolina Courage and site of the 2019 NWSL Championship Game on Oct. 27.
The roster for the Victory Tour matches will feature all 23 players of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship squad.
USWNT star Megan Rapinoe was In the Charlotte in July for the International Champions Cup games and made an appearance at the House of Soccer at Romare Bearden Park.
Rapinoe took the field with kids from the Creative Player Foundation and shed her soccer wisdom through a mini-clinic.
Tickets for the Charlotte game go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com. Groups of 20 or more can order directly at ussoccer.com starting on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. ET.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper sent a message out in regards to the game.
“This summer, fans across the country united in support of this great team and we worked hard to deliver this match for soccer fans and for our partners. Bringing this game to our stadium is further proof that Carolina is soccer country,” Tepper said.
