Unsettled pattern returns with daily storm threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of a week of dry weather came to an end yesterday with a handful of severe storms throughout the afternoon, some dropping hail, and even a couple of wind damage reports.
Today and tomorrow are likely repeats of this pattern so if you dodged the storms yesterday, you might not have the same outcome over the next two afternoons. You won’t be contending with brutal heat however, as temperatures will remain near seasonal levels throughout the next week, falling back to the mid-upper 80s after today.
Bottom line, if you have outdoor plans from today through the weekend, have a plan B ready to go in case you’re chased inside. Other than that, our classic heat and humidity will continue through the forecast period.
