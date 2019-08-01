Tre Boston Signs One-Year Deal With Panthers

Boston had a successful stint away from the Panthers and believes the resume of achievements he has established can be the missing piece for the Panthers defense. When asked about what he can bring to this particular Panthers defense, Boston replied, “You're talking about a great defense. If you look on paper, it could be one of the best. I thought they were missing one spot, they thought they were missing one spot too. They needed a free safety,” he stated. “Ever since I left, I showed this league that I’m one of the best especially getting the ball. Eight picks, two years, led both my teams in picks and PBU’s,” Boston confidently explained.