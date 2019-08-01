Tre Boston Signs One-Year Deal With Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Making his return to the place where his NFL career began, free agent, safety Tre Boston signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. In 2014, the Panthers drafted Boston from North Carolina. Boston spent the next three seasons with the Panthers, before going to the Chargers for the 2017 season. In 2018, Boston played for the Cardinals.
Boston had a successful stint away from the Panthers and believes the resume of achievements he has established can be the missing piece for the Panthers defense. When asked about what he can bring to this particular Panthers defense, Boston replied, “You're talking about a great defense. If you look on paper, it could be one of the best. I thought they were missing one spot, they thought they were missing one spot too. They needed a free safety,” he stated. “Ever since I left, I showed this league that I’m one of the best especially getting the ball. Eight picks, two years, led both my teams in picks and PBU’s,” Boston confidently explained.
After talking about his unfinished business and eyes on future achievements, Boston spoke about his return to the Panthers squad and said, “I don’t plan on slowing down any time now, so I just want to help this team win.”
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera excitedly spoke about Boston’s return and said, “You've got to have a guy who’s productive back there. He’s been tremendously productive.” Rivera continued, “He has range and tremendous ball skills in terms of tracking balls and making plays on them. It really works good for us in terms of where he’s going to fit and what he can do for us.”
Channeling his veteran experience and familiarity with the Panthers, Boston took the field at practice today, hopeful to be the missing piece to the Panthers defensive front.
