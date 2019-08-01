Thunderstorms on the menu into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms erupted across our region Wednesday and some reached Severe Thunderstorm limits when they threatened to drop large hail and damaging winds.
Thursday and Friday are likely repeats of this pattern so if you dodged the storms Wednesday, you might not have the same outcome Thursday or Friday.
You won’t be contending with brutal heat however, as temperatures will remain near seasonal levels throughout the next week.
Bottom line, if you have outdoor plans from today through the weekend, have a plan B ready to go in case you’re chased inside.
Other than that, our classic heat and humidity will continue through the forecast period.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.