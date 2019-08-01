Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides free seminars for local small businesses

Residents like Micah Vanderburg, entrepreneur and owner of Micah Van Signature Home Accents in Concord have found success through the Small Business Center. He opened Micah Van in January 2017, selling the custom kitchen cabinets, bath vanities, sinks, faucets, tile and other fixtures he’d spent 25+ years installing in homes as a residential construction worker. That is when he teamed up with business partner Meghann Hasty and reached out to the Small Business Center.