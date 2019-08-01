Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides free seminars for local small businesses

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers numerous seminars for local small business owners through the Small Business Center (SBC). Seminars are provided free-of-charge and open to the public.
Residents like Micah Vanderburg, entrepreneur and owner of Micah Van Signature Home Accents in Concord have found success through the Small Business Center. He opened Micah Van in January 2017, selling the custom kitchen cabinets, bath vanities, sinks, faucets, tile and other fixtures he’d spent 25+ years installing in homes as a residential construction worker. That is when he teamed up with business partner Meghann Hasty and reached out to the Small Business Center.
“Although I knew construction, I had zero experience in retail. The SBC helped me start the retail operation, gave me a plan of action, a timeline to keep things on track and provided us with good resources from web design to bookkeeping,” said Vanderburg.
Today Micah focuses on the sales side of the business and Meghann handles the operations. They’ve recently hired their first store employee, Brooke Ryan. Patrons may view their website to learn more about Micah Van Signature Home Accents at www.micahvan.com.
Small Business Center Seminars include basic topics like “Selling Online” and “Business Certifications” to more advanced topics like “Funding Your Business” and “The Inside Out of Branding - 4 Key Factors.”
“The Small Business Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides business resources in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury and surrounding towns. Whether starting a small business or growing an existing business, the Small Business Center can aid in developing a plan of action for lasting success,” said Barbara Hall, director of the College’s Small Business Center. “Our goal is simple – to provide high-quality small business education and relevant, comprehensive assistance to you.”
For more information on seminars offered by the Small Business Center including course descriptions, specific classroom locations and how to register, visit www.rccc.edu/sbc/.
The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center can also help you access data on hundreds of industries, information needed to make marketing decisions or to write a business plan. A small business counselor can help you find information about your consumer preferences, use of social media in your industry, profit margins and much more. Make a free, one-on-one counseling appointment today at www.rccc.edu/sbc/.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is accepting applications and enrolling students for fall classes beginning August 19, 2019.
