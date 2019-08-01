Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces Excellence In Teaching awards

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced its 2019-2020 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent board meeting.
The Excellence in Teaching award recognizes superior faculty who go above and beyond the expected levels of delivering instruction and improving educational excellence as demonstrated by student outcomes.
“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to excellence for our teachers and our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of the College.
During the 2018-2019 academic year, Aaron Tallman was a full-time graphic design instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus. Prior to his time at the College, he taught graphic design, graphic arts, photography, and continuing education classes as an adjunct instructor for Catawba Valley Community College for eight years, in addition to his industry and freelance work.Tallman is also the Rowan-Cabarrus nominee for the North Carolina Community College System R.J. Reynolds Excellence in Teaching Award.
Tallman holds an Associate of Applied Science in Graphic Arts & Imaging Technology from Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina.
“Using my passion for teaching, technology, engaging and inspiring students, and all things creative, I strive to create a learning environment for my students to feel both successful and confident as they prepare to move forward with their careers and studies,” said Tallman.
Jessica Parker, the College’s part-time recipient, holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she was also a North Carolina Teaching Fellow, and a Master of Arts in Science Education from East Carolina University.
Parker has been an adjunct biotechnology and life sciences instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus since 2014. She currently teaches general biology and anatomy/physiology course labs. She is also a full-time science teacher with Cabarrus County schools. Her high school teaching experience includes marine science, physical science, environmental science, earth science, and biology.
“My professional passions include all things science and removing barriers to student success in science classes at all educational levels,” said Parker.
Parker is a dog mom to a Yorkie and a Labrador, and outside of the classroom, she enjoys travel, family, and all things baseball.
“We are very proud of instructors Aaron Tallman and Jessica Parker for the commitment they have made to our community and our students,” said Spalding.
Students initiate the nomination process for this award annually by recommending their top instructors. Students then help narrow that pool of candidates by voting for their favorites who best represent the College’s instructor of the year. Final nominees are then required to submit an extensive portfolio, letters of recommendation and submit to an unannounced, filmed observation.
“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has a long and proud tradition of hiring highly qualified and dedicated faculty in all of its academic programs,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs. “The faculty members selected for this year’s Excellence in Teaching Awards certainly are representative of this tradition. These faculty members, and many others, do a wonderful job of providing high-quality instruction to the students at Rowan-Cabarrus.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is accepting applications and enrolling students for fall classes beginning August 19, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.