RNC unveils logo for 2020 convention, dodges questions on Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Republican National Committee unveiled a new logo for the 2020 convention in the Queen City. The announcement happened during the RNC’s summer meetings taking place in the Spectrum Center.
While the RNC’s focus was on the upcoming convention reporters tried asking questions about the Charlotte City Council’s resolution condemning the “send her back” chants from the crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville, NC. RNC leaders darted from the press conference area to avoid the questions about the resolution that shot back against Trump’s “racist and xenophobic tweets and comments.”
Instead the RNC highlighted their new logo for the convention. They also pointed out they will need 8,000 volunteers to serve as ambassadors to welcome the 50,000 plus visitors to the City of Charlotte.
Only RNC selection committee member Ron Kaufman addressed the resolution from council.
“It’s understandable, this is a very politically charged time but in the end this is about the City of Charlotte becoming a world class city,” Kaufman said.
