Queen City STEM School adds new campus, expands high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queen City STEM School in Charlotte is adding a new campus and renovating their existing campus as they head into the new school year.
Right now, QCSS is a 485-student campus at 8701 Mallard Creek Rd., and has a projected 2019-2020 enrollment of 770 students. With the renovations and expansion featuring a new high school campus located less than half a mile away, enrollment is expected to soar.
The new site of the future high school campus is a 9,487 square foot building containing classrooms and a 20,280 square foot building containing a gymnasium, kitchen, classrooms, and offices. With a maximum capacity of 375, the new campus will contain 15 classrooms, three science labs, one computer lab, one library, one indoor gym, one student cafeteria, one teacher lounge, one warming kitchen, two meeting rooms, and six offices upon completion.
Phase one of the new campus is expected to be finished by August 5, with just renovations to the existing campus and exterior and interior face lifts. The new campus is expected to be completed in full by July 2020. The school will serve kindergarten through ninth grade students in the 2019-2020 school year, moving towards K-12 in the next three years as students progress through grades.
“The addition of the new high school campus and existing campus renovations gives us even more opportunities to reach students throughout our community and provide them with a tuition-free, high-level education to prepare them for college and beyond,” said Queen City STEM School Principal April Aulmer. “We heard our students, we heard our community and we’re showing up with a solution. Every student deserves an excellent education.”
The existing campus will undergo improvements and projects ahead of the school year, including new asphalt, the addition of a privacy fence, and a new $53,800 playground to be completed at the beginning of August. The new campus and renovations are funded with $6 million in tax-exempt bonds.
Something else that is new this year? The school will provide free school bus transportation for enrolled students to ensure a safe, reliable, and sufficient system of transportation.
QCSS is a charter school in Mecklenburg County under NC Charter School Law, publicly funded through taxpayer money and privately governed by a non-profit corporation. QCSS is a tuition-free school with non-discriminatory and non-religious affiliated open enrollment. Families can apply for the 2019-2020 school year here.
