Pair arrested in ‘brazen robbery’ during gun sell meetup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Two men are accused of robbing a man after meeting up to buy a handgun.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Wells Fargo parking lot off Hampton Street at Marion Street, where the victim planned to meet the buyer.
Deputies say the victim, a 20-year-old Kershaw man, arranged to meet with 19-year-old Tyrone Lamar Gilford to sell Gilford a pistol. Police say the victim pulled out a box containing a Glock 9 mm when Gilford grabbed the box and the two struggled.
The victim then pulled out a second pistol, a Sig Sauer 9 mm, which he was carrying. The two wrestled to the ground over the second pistol until a second man, identified by deputies as 21-year-old Kitavis Seqwon Talford, approached, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot the victim.
The victim ceased struggle and Gilford grabbed both of the pistols before running away with Talford, deputies say.
No shots were fired, but the victim received minor injuries during the incident.
Gilford and Talford were later spotted along the railroad tracks toward the Archer Daniels Midland plant before splitting up. After a search, Talford was caught near Kershaw Elementary School and Gilford was caught on North Ashe Street. Gilford was in possession of a gun lock and chain that deputies believed were used robbery case, but neither man was in possession of a pistol.
The other two stolen pistols involved were later found discarded along the ADM fence line near First Kershaw Baptist Church.
Gilford and Talford are each charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime and currently remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.
“This was a brazen robbery in broad daylight on the main street of the Town of Kershaw,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “It is fortunate neither the victim nor the robbers were seriously hurt."
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.