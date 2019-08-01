Officer stops ‘out of control’ boat on Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaton County police gained control of a “runaway boat” on Lake Wylie in Belmont Sunday.
Officials received a call around 8:46 a.m. that a boat’s operator had fallen into the water. Police say the boat was “still circling out of control” when officers arrived.
Officer D. Hord was able jump onto the 13-foot fishing boat while it was still moving and gain control of the boat without being hurt.
The boater was also OK, and no property sustained damage.
