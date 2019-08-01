New name, new sign for Concord hospital

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Atrium Health: On Friday, August 2, Atrium Health will unveil new signage at its hospital in Concord, continuing the long history of providing care to Cabarrus, Rowan and surrounding counties.
The sign and name change from Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast to Atrium Health Cabarrus allows the hospital to connect with its roots. Founded in 1937 as Cabarrus County General Hospital, its doors were opened to the community with 45 beds and 10 bassinets. Atrium Health Cabarrus has since grown to more than 400 beds, more than 1,100 physicians who can provide onsite clinical care and more than 4,000 employees who continue to provide expert and specialized care, close to home.
Atrium Health Cabarrus offers world-class care from expert primary and specialty care for children through Levine Children’s Jeff Gordon Children’s Center, groundbreaking clinical trials and the latest cancer treatments through Levine Cancer Institute, and increased access to specialized cardiovascular and radiology services through the new Heart and Vascular Tower opening in mid-August.
“In recent years, the hospital has grown as a regional referral center for complex services to include hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, robotics-assisted surgery, and bariatric surgery. We are proud to be a part of something so important in the community,” said Phyliss Wingate, Atrium Health Cabarrus’ division president. “Continuing to bring the best services and care for more than 80 years to our friends and neighbors, is extraordinary. Being a part of this community for so long wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our teammates and welcoming arms of our surrounding communities. For that, we are truly grateful.”
The new name, Atrium Health, captures the essence of the organization and was selected for its meaning: a place filled with light; a gathering ground where diverse thinkers come together and connections are made; and, literally, the chamber of the heart where each and every heartbeat begins.
While the system and hospitals names may change, the heart of who they are will remain the same, and patients will continue to receive the compassionate and world-class care they have come to expect.
Atrium Health Cabarrus is the latest facility to have undergone name changes including Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Kings Mountain, Atrium Health Lincoln, Atrium Health University City, Atrium Health Anson, Atrium Health Pineville, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health Union.
