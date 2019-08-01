Man shot in ankle during argument in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot during an argument in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the man was shot while outside in the street on Snow White Lane around 9 p.m.
Police say the initial investigation has indicated that the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting happened due to some sort of argument/dispute.
The man was shot in the ankle and suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
He has been taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
Officers say the suspect has not yet been located.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
