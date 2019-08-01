Lightning strikes home in Huntersville, sparking fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lightning struck a home in Huntersville, sparking a fire Thursday night, officials say.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on O’Hara Street.
Upon arrival, crews say smoke and fire was showing from the home. The fire was apparently through the roof.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire in the attic.
Officials say O’Hara Street remains closed as they clean up so drivers should continue to use caution and yield to responding units.
Huntersville Fire crews also responded to fire caused by a lightning strike on Norman Shores Drive in Cornelius Thursday evening.
There’s no word on any injuries or amount of damage.
No further information was released.
