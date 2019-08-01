Huge designer sale benefits at-risk kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain or shine, there is a good chance you’ll see a long line around the Assistance League Charlotte location on South Tryon this Saturday.
The non-profit is holding its 14th Annual Baubles and Bags sale. The huge sale is the biggest one-day fundraiser for AL Charlotte, some years bringing in as much as $35,000.
The sale is popular because women have come to know they’ll find incredible deals on designer purses, shoes, and fine jewelry.
For almost three decades the non-profit has helped feed tens of thousands of daily snacks to kids at risk of hunger in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. They also provide new uniforms for hundreds of kids in need - as well as winter coats and new shoes.
The volunteer-based charity also works to keep young offenders out of jail through their “Teen Court” program.
The AL Charlotte Thrift Store helps fund about seventy percent of their programs, and this sale really gives them the financial boost they need every year!
The sale is Saturday, August 3 at Assistance League of Charlotte, located at 3405 South Tryon Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Get there early!
To learn more about the event, and the wonderful work of Assistance League Charlotte visit their Facebook page.
