2 girls injured in house fire in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say two girls were injured in a house fire in Chester County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lando Fire Department Chief Eddie Murphy, the fire happened at a home on Crows Nest Drive in Edgemoor.
Chief Murphy says the fire started in the kitchen as a grease fire that got in the vent and spread to the attic.
A teenage girl was injured and flown to the burn center in Winston Salem. Chief Murphy says he believes most of the burns were from the grease, but some were from the fire as well.
Officials say the other girl received treatment for smoke inhalation.
Chief Murphy says he believes the house is a total loss.
Three fire stations responded to the fire, and the Red Cross is reaching out to the family to assist.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.