Exploring the striking racial disparity between mothers ahead of Black Breastfeeding Week in August

"I had breastfed my daughter,” she recalled. “My son when he was born, had a milk protein allergy. And so the physician said to me, ‘if you can breastfeed your daughter for her first year of life, you are going to eliminate that problem.’ Had he not told me that, I don’t know that I would’ve breastfed. But because it was for the good of my child, I did. So I started thinking, 'Oh, this is interesting. No one’s breastfeeding. I’m kind of one of the first in our family to breastfeed. I don’t, didn’t see a lot of women of color, breastfeeding’.”