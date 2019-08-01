Experienced Mallard Creek team ready to finish some unfinished business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After going 10-0 in the regular season last year, Mallard Creek lost in the 2nd round of the playoffs. That one loss is the foundation and fuel for the 2019 version of the Mavericks.
That playoff loss came at the hands of conference rival Hough which makes the ending of that season even tougher.
“We can just watch our last game from last year, that’s all we do,” said Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri. “We just reiterate the 19-7 score. We just work too hard for that as coaches and players and we’re not going to let that happen again.”
Last year’s team had 10 sophomores that played a lot for Mallard Creek. They are all back. This team also returns 40 lettermen from 2018′s squad so they are primed and set for a great season.
“They’ve been in the weight room since December,” said coach. “As a coach you see the work paying off. We’re stronger. We’re faster now. We can do a lot more when you have experience.”
Mallard Creek will once again be one of the more talented teams in our area and has plenty of players that will play on the next level.
Linebacker Trenton Simpson is going to Auburn. Defensive end Quentin Williams is going to Miami. Defensive tackle Joshua Ilaoa is going to Syracuse. And on offense, Charlotte commit Arabee Muslim will anchor the offensive line.
The Mavericks also enter the season nationally ranked and in week one, will take on nationally ranked and South Carolina power Dutch Fork down in Irmo, SC on ESPN2. A huge showcase game that could become a distraction, but not to this Mavericks team. Just go back to how last season ended.
“We get humbled by Coach P (Palmieri) every day,” said Simpson. “He tells us make tomorrow your best practice. We’re taking it one day at a time, step by step. We’ll get there.”
That mega match up with Dutch Fork is August 23rd.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.