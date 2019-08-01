Elections board meets to decide future of voting days after chairman’s abrupt resignation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections met Thursday morning to continue discussions related to proposed changes in the criteria for systems used across the state to cast ballots.
Essentially, the NCSBE is deciding whether to continue allowing the use of touch screen voting machines or to force all 100 county boards of elections to use only systems that rely upon paper ballots.
The board began considering that question this past Sunday, when it held a public demonstration of voting systems from three vendors. On Monday, the board voted to notice a meeting several weeks in the future to consider changing the requirements for voting systems that would be certified for use in the state.
Less than 24 hours after that vote took place, board staff noticed a meeting for Thursday to rescind that vote, effectively meaning the board may reverse course and continue certifying touch screen voting systems.
At Thursday’s meeting, board member David Black made the motion to rescind the vote. Black, who had originally voted for the motion to re-consider certification requirements, said at Thursday’s meeting that he misunderstood what he was voting on at the time.
Black’s motion to rescind the decision that the board meet to consider revisions to the certification requirements failed on a split vote, with Black and fellow Republican member Ken Raymond voting in favor and NCSBE Secretary Dr. Stella Anderson and fellow Democrat Jeff Carmon voting against.
A meeting was announced to consider changes to the certification requirements for August 23 at 1:00 p.m.
After Thursday’s meeting, Anderson addressed the drawn-out process to consider a mandate to use paper ballots across the state in an interview with reporters.
“I Think we’re demonstrating that voters can have confidence that we are very carefully considering making this decision,” she said. “Any vendors that are certified are likely to mean that voters in that county will be voting on that equipment for ten, maybe fifteen years.”
Anderson chaired Thursday’s meeting after now-former NCSBE Chairman Bob Cordle resigned abruptly on Tuesday.
Governor Roy Cooper announced late Tuesday afternoon that Cordle had resigned after making an off-colored joke to a room of county board of elections members earlier in the day.
Cooper has not indicated when he plans to appoint a replacement.
On Wednesday, Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly called on Cooper to appoint Democrat Gerry Cohen, a retired lawyer who spent decades working on the non-partisan staff at the NCGA, as chair of the board.
Cohen currently serves on the Wake County Board of Elections.
Asked by reporters after Thursday’s meeting about Cordle’s resignation—marking the third chairman to leave the role since Cooper took office as governor—Anderson brushed aside any impact the departure may have on the board.
“We’re going to continue doing our work diligently and be transparent so that the public understands and knows what it is that we have before us,” Anderson said.
