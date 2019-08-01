Cabarrus County Head Start getting a reboot with new grantee

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Head Start program in Cabarrus County is getting a reboot and a new grantee, according to a new release from US Representative Richard Hudson, (R, NC-08).
On Thursday, Hudson will host a community meeting with the national director of Head Start, local leaders, and the new grantee in charge of the Cabarrus County Head Start program.
According to Hudson, Cabarrus County Head Start has faced several years of mismanagement and problems.
“This has had a devastating effect on the community and the at-risk, low-income students and families Head Start is supposed to serve. Rep. Hudson has been working on this issue for well over a year,” Hudson said.
A new grantee was announced in June, and Rep. Hudson and community leaders are “working to get out the word to let parents know they can be confident in the program and students can begin enrolling.”
