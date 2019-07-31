’We never give up’; Family still hopes for justice as 10th anniversary of cold case murder approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly 10 years since 19-year-old Ja’Ron McGill was shot in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2009 near the intersection of Milton Road and Colby Avenue.
“Although it’s been 10 years, we know nothing, no more than we knew the night they called us and told us he had been shot,” explained James McGill, Ja’Ron’s father.
Detectives believe McGill was on his way home from his girlfriend’s house at the time of the shooting. They think a car may have been following McGill. Witnesses heard gunshots. McGill was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. He would not survive his injuries.
“I miss Ja’Ron with all my heart. Life will never be the same without my son,” said James McGill. “He looked like me. Everybody say he looked like me, so I miss him tremendously.”
Loved ones gathered near the intersection of Milton Road and Colby Avenue Wednesday morning. They brought flowers, photos and special t-shirts screen-printed to display Ja’Ron’s face.
Even after a decade, the McGill family and investigators from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department think the people responsible for the teen’s death can be brought to justice. Cold case detectives came back to the neighborhood Wednesday to speak with Ja’Ron’s loved ones.
“It’s solvable, but it takes the community to get involved. It takes people to come forward,” said Detective David Osorio with the CMPD.
Osorio said that someone who knows what happened may feel ready to come forward now that so much time has passed.
“They mature. They grow up. It’s been 10 years now. Someone 10 years later has got a conscience and says, ‘you know I remember about that case and I have information about that case. Let me do the right thing now and call law enforcement’,” said Osorio.
James McGill said his son’s girlfriend was pregnant at the time of Ja’Ron’s death. Ja’Ron’s little boy has grown up without him because of someone else’s violent actions.
“He has a son. He has a 9-year-old son that never saw his father, and so they have robbed my son of so much joy,” said the grieving father.
McGill hopes someone will eventually confess to the crime.
“We never give up,” said James McGill.
Osorio said there are persons of interest in the case. He said witnesses think they saw a gold or burgundy Toyota carrying four men at the time of Ja’Ron’s death. James McGill said community members helped raise $5,000 for a reward in the case. Crime Stoppers is also matching the reward up to $5,000.
If you know anything about this cold case killing, please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters do not need to give their names when calling in.
