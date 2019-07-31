WBTV Announces Hires with “QC @ 3”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
When WBTV launches “QC @ 3” at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, the station will welcome Cheryl Brayboy back to the local airwaves. Katy Burge and Jordan Sawyers will also assume new roles for the station.
Brayboy is a broadcast journalist previously with WJZY FOX 46 and WTVI PBS Charlotte. Most recently, Cheryl has been teaching at Johnson C. Smith University. She holds a PhD in English & Cultural Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Spanish & English from Spelman College. She will co-anchor the show alongside veteran host Kristen Miranda.
Katy Burge has been named producer for “QC @ 3” and will transition into her new role starting in August as show preparations are finalized. Burge has been successful producing WBTV News at 5:00 p.m. weekdays anchored by Maureen O’Boyle and Jamie Boll. A new creative challenge awaits as she returns to a style of production where she has significant experience. Prior to joining WBTV, Burge was the Senior Producer of KOB’s morning show in Albuquerque, NM.
Jordan Sawyers has been named segment producer and multimedia journalist. He will be stepping over from participating in the successful launch of “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll.” Sawyers is an award-winning photographer, editor and modern storyteller known throughout WBTV for his work ethic and positive attitude.
“QC @ 3” will air weekdays and feature a variety of local lifestyle content designed to “empower, engage, entertain and educate.” As part of the new show’s launch, WBTV is also relaunching its lifestyle website “Queen City Weekend” as “QC Life” and its morning lifestyle television program “Morning Break” as “QC Morning.”
