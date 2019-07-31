WBTV Announces Hires with “QC @ 3”

Katy Burge has been named producer for “QC @ 3” and will transition into her new role starting in August as show preparations are finalized. Burge has been successful producing WBTV News at 5:00 p.m. weekdays anchored by Maureen O’Boyle and Jamie Boll. A new creative challenge awaits as she returns to a style of production where she has significant experience. Prior to joining WBTV, Burge was the Senior Producer of KOB’s morning show in Albuquerque, NM.