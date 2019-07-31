Thunderstorms make a come-back!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been hot and noticeably more humid! With dew points back in the low 70s, it feels much stickier and also gives us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.
There will be several out there through the evening hours today – and for the next few days. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s. There is a 50% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Friday and the weekend will still be unsettled. Highs will range in the mid 80s to the upper 80s on Sunday. It will be humid too! Thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend.
Next week will still be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity isn’t looking to budge much and thunderstorms are possible any afternoon.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
