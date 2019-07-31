SLED: Lowcountry police officer steals counterfeit money, goes on shopping spree at Dollar General stores

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they have arrested a Lowcountry police officer accused of stealing counterfeit money and going on a shopping spree at Dollar General stores.
Agents arrested 46-year-old Sallica Rose Williams with the Kingstree Police Department and charged her with misconduct in office.
She was arrested after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingstree Police Department requested SLED to investigate.
An arrest affidavit states that between July 5 and July 8, Williams removed counterfeit 100 dollar bills from the evidence section of the Kingstree police station.
Investigators say on July 8, Williams, while in her police issued uniform, passed two of the counterfeit bills at separate Dollar General stores in Kingstree.
According to agents, there was video evidence, witnesses, as well as a post-miranda confession by Williams.
The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.