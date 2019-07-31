Police: Someone shot up 27 Monroe properties with BB guns in one night

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whoever shot up 27 properties in Monroe with a BB gun early Friday morning did not just target one neighborhood, police say. Buildings and cars across town were found with damage.
“It was shot four times through the rear,” Chris Kiker says of his wife’s car, which was parked in the driveway at the time.
Police showed Kiker and his family all the shattered windows of their vehicles, waking them up around 3 a.m. Friday.
“The words that came to mind that morning were not good,” Kiker says, laughing..
Several BB holes were found across his property, and his neighbor Chris Topher’s property.
“This is your own house,” Topher says. “You think you’re safe there.”
It is not just their street, but 27 Monroe sites in total, feeling a little less safe because of damage done by these BBs.
“It’s just kind of devastating, you never expect it,” Kiker says.
These property owners want this shooter, or shooters, caught, to make sure they do not go out for round two any time soon.
“I mean, thousands and thousands of dollars of damage was done that came out of everyone’s pocket,” Kiker says.
