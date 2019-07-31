NC’s First Lady to visit Cabarrus County on Thursday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper will tour Cabarrus County arts organizations on Thursday, August 1 to learn more about the influence of arts initiatives in the county.
Hosted by Cabarrus Arts Council CEO and President Noelle Rhodes Scott, the First Lady will meet with city and county officials as well as superintendents of both county school districts during the 90-minute tour of Cabarrus County.
The visit is part of the First Lady’s goal to travel to all 100 counties in the state before the end of 2020. With a special interest in the arts and the needs of children, the First Lady’s time in Cabarrus County will open a dialogue with leaders to discuss the benefits of arts initiatives to the community.
The Cabarrus Arts Council has been credited with assisting in the revitalization of Concord’s downtown, driving foot traffic that led to an uptick in eateries, shopping and entertainment businesses. Its Students Take Part in the Arts programs brings theatre, dance and music performances to nearly 60,000 students annually.
