Man found shot in vehicle, part of I-85 closed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found shot in a vehicle Wednesday morning, shutting down two lanes of the I-85 connector to North Tryon Street for a time.
Police found the injured man around 1:30 a.m. on the ramp to the 49/85 connector. Officers say they don’t know if the man was shot inside the vehicle. Police believe the man may have been shot on April Lou Lane before driving to North Tryon Street onto the 49/85 connector ramp.
We’re told the man is expected to be okay. So far, there are no arrests in this case.
